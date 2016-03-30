Proper Preposition Phrases

Proper Preposition PhrasesMarch 30, 2016 – 1:23 pm
On a daily basis, I see and/or hear improper preposition usage. In fact, it drives me crazy when I hear supposedly well educated people on national radio and TV misuse common prepositions in their reporting of the news and current events.
Just to be clear as to what I’m talking about here – a “preposition” is a word that is placed before a noun or pronoun to form a phrase by modifying another word in the sentence. My dictionary defines a preposition as; “…a word governing a noun or pronoun and expressing a relation to another word or element…”. In less technical terms, prepositions are those little connector words that join words and/or phrases to other words and/or phrases.
Examples of common prepositions are: about, above, after, as, at, before, behind, between, beyond, but, by, down, during, in, into, of, off, on, under, until, up, upon, with, within, to name a few. These words almost always function as an adjective or adverb.
Below are about a dozen typical preposition phrases in which I often see/hear a preposition misused in the news media and on popular TV shows.
agree (on), agree (to), agree (with)
We now agree on the terms of the contract.
I intend to agree to his proposal after the modifications.
His observations agree with my findings.
answer (for), answer (to)
He will have to answer for what he did last night.
She will have to answer to her boss on that matter.
begin (by), begin (from), begin (with)
I will begin by taking the oath of allegiance.
The race will begin from the parking lot behind the car dealership.
The project will begin with an environmental assessment.
bored (by), bored (with); NOT “bored of”
She was really bored by last night’s concert.
Over time, I became bored with the whole thing.
capable (of); NOT “capable to”
I knew that they were capable of much more.
The coach told me I was capable of playing at a much higher level.
correspond (to), correspond (with)
Once it is repainted it will correspond to mine.
While away on course I made it a habit to correspond with my parents by e-mail.
impressed (by), impressed (with); NOT “impressed of”
Jason was impressed by their new approach to the issue.
Julia was quite impressed with Susan’s behavior.
graduate (from), graduate (to); NOT “graduated college”
When do you expect to graduate from college?
After the initial phase you will graduate to the next level.
invest (in), invest (with)
Once I receive the funds I will invest in a mix of stocks and bonds.
He decided to invest his savings with the bank.
live (off), live (on)
Once they move to the farm they plan to live off the land.
When I turn 65 I will start to live on a pension.
proceed (to), proceed (with)
After that is done, I will proceed to the next step.
Please proceed with what you were doing when we arrived.
report (on), report (to)
After his assessment he will report on the situation.
He will report to the recruitment center next Monday.
suited (to), suited (for)
They seem very suited to each other.
Brad is well suited for that accounting position.
The above are just a few examples of proper preposition usage in some of the more common preposition phrases. Please note that the four or five phrases for which I have highlighted the NOT case are ones that I see/hear misused almost every single day.
As I stated above, I see these types of errors in preposition usage every single day in the local newspaper and I hear them on the radio. In the case of television, you would think that many of those writers never took a basic course in English usage; and I’m talking about scripts for TV shows, as well as newscasts.
So, here’s a word of warning – if you are trying to improve your English by watching television or listening to the radio, don’t assume that everything you hear is correct. Often it isn’t. Really! So, if you read or hear something that doesn’t seem quite right, look it up.
Below is a link to a list of more than one hundred examples of correct preposition usage involving common words and/or expressions:
http://www.writinghelp-central.com/preposition-usage.html
Thank you for the educational blog. Last year I wrote a blog in which I said that when I graduated from HS I did not know the difference between a noun and a verb. Then I went to college at Texas A&M and when I graduated I still did not know the difference. It was not until I was at the F.B.I. Academy that I had an instructor in report writing that finally taught me how to understand and use verbs, nouns, pronouns, and so forth. But you made your point very well and very quickly. Thank you.
Another common mistake is "to acquiesce in" and NOT acquiesce to.
I find it incredible that so many BBC presenters make basic mistakes in English usage and grammar.
By A H Faraj on Apr 1, 2016
Good point above, A. H. Farah. I experience the same problem here in Canada with our national broadcaster the CBC; both radio and TV announcers. Numerous errors in grammar and word choice.
By Shaun on Apr 1, 2016
Thank you Shaun. Actually I was looking for this. It is very important for me but the problem is when I write I could not use it properly. I have a one request to you. How can I improve my sentence construction? I love to write easy but correct sentences. Please let me know.
By shaheen on Apr 6, 2016
Verbs followed by a preposition actually have a name. They are called phrasal verbs. While these are examples of informal language, they are technically correct. I hope this helps ASSIST WITH your knowledge.
By D. Austin on Apr 14, 2016
Sorry for (or 'about' :-)) commenting so late. Shaun, although I am venturing slightly outside the main thrust of your topic, I believe this application belongs in your article. Moreover, this too is a common error perpetrated by writers in the media. "To", a short but truly versatile word, is used both as a preposition and an infinitive, and often misused. It happens when 'to' is followed by a 'verbal noun' rather than a simple noun. Example: "I look forward to seeing you tomorrow". It is amazing how often you read "I look forward to see you tomorrow." Tricky variations are "He opted to brave the weather without an umbrella" and "An argument with John led Bill to braving the weather without an umbrella." Shaun, please keep them up, especially your articles on how these short but immensely powerful words sometimes make writing elegant sentences a terrific challenge.
By Paddy on May 5, 2016
