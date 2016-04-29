Two Hundred Thousand Subscribers and Counting…

April 29, 2016 – 6:25 pm

Time certainly does fly! It’s hard to believe that 15+ years have gone by since I offered my first free “writing help” courses via e-mail! In fact, over the past 15 years or so, more than 200,000 people in 220+ countries have signed up for one or more of my free e-mail “writing help” courses!

Full disclosure here: that 200K is the “total” number of people who signed up at some point along the way. Many folks took a course and then unsubscribed when it was over; and many moved on for any number of reasons; so there aren’t 200K people on my subscriber list at this moment. Right now, the active list is more like 40K.

If you regularly receive my monthly blog updates (like this one), it is likely because somewhere along the line over the past dozen years or more, you chose to sign up for one of my courses and/or you purchased one of my writing help kits. Well, this is just to let you know that you are far from alone! More than 200K people worldwide have done exactly the same thing!

Nevertheless, it is possible that you might have signed up for one course only, without even being aware that there are FOUR additional free courses also available! As with all of my e-mail delivered writing help courses, these are serious content-filled multi-part mini-courses. The lessons provide links to sample templates whenever appropriate — so you can see the lessons actually applied.

Normally, once you have signed up and confirmed your subscription via a confirmation e-mail reply, a new lesson will be delivered to your e-mail inbox every second day during the duration of the course, over a ten day to two-week period.

Here’s the list of the free writing help and publishing-related courses that are currently available:

Tips and Tricks For Writing Success!

Business Writing Tips and Tricks!

Letter Writing Success Secrets!

You Too Can Write A How-To Book!

Online Book Publishing Secrets!

I have received literally thousands of testimonials from people all over the world praising the quality of information given in these courses, and thanking me for providing them for free to anyone who signs up.

If you are interested in signing up for one or more of the free courses that you have not yet taken, please feel free to do so at the following sign-up page:

http://writinghelptools.com/all-courses.html

IMPORTANT: Although you are allowed to sign up for more than one of the courses that you have not yet taken, I strongly suggest that you only sign up for one at a time. Otherwise, your e-mail inbox might get too overloaded with multiple course lessons all at once. You can always come back here later and sign-up for an additional course when the one you are doing is complete. It’s up to you of course, but don’t say I didn’t warn you!

BEFORE LEAVING: PLEASE LEAVE YOUR FEEDBACK IN THE COMMENT BOX BELOW…

Tags: courses, writing help