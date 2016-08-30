Academic Writing Style – APA and MLA Set the Standards

Academic Writing Style – APA and MLA Set the StandardsAugust 30, 2016 – 12:34 pm
It’s back to school time again, all across North America. In fact, where I live many of the younger kids are already back to school. Most universities and colleges will be back in action after the Labor Day weekend.
As we all know, school (at any level) is a place where the ability to write reasonably well is very important if one is to succeed. This would explain why thousands of visitors to my writing help websites each month are seeking information and templates to help them with their academic writing projects such as book reports, term papers, essays, and research papers.
Once one reaches the college or university level, it is not good enough to write a paper in just any old format that one chooses. At that level, students are almost always required to use certain accepted international standards for formatting and referencing sources in a paper. Even at the high school level, many teachers now require the use of one of the well-known writing style standards.
At universities and colleges in most Western countries, one of two major international writing style standards are used as follows:
1. “Publication Manual of the American Psychological Association”.
The APA’s Publication Manual covers all aspects of the writing and publishing process including organizing, writing, formatting, keying, and submitting a manuscript for publication. It provides detailed guidance on editorial style as well as on the appropriate standards for publishing research in accordance with ethical principles of scientific publishing.
2. “MLA Handbook for Writers of Research Papers”.
The MLA documentation style covers all aspects of scholarly writing, beginning with the mechanics of writing and publishing, through the basics of writing style, to guidelines for the preparation of theses and dissertations. Although the MLA guidelines cover all aspects of writing and publishing a paper, MLA documentation style places special emphasis on the proper citing of sources of information in one’s written work, and how to properly and consistently cite them throughout a paper or manuscript.
Both of these style documents are lengthy technical manuals designed to cover every possible situation that one could encounter when writing a paper. To assist those who would rather not wade through hundreds of pages that may not be relevant to them, I have broken down and summarized the APA and MLA Rules for the Preparation of Manuscripts into three distinct sections as follows:
1. Overall Paper Format Rules (APA and MLA)
2. Rules For In-Text Citation of Sources (APA and MLA)
3. Compiling and Formatting the Reference List (APA and MLA)
You can access a summary of the APA Rules at this page:
http://www.writinghelp-central.com/apa-format-rules.html
The MLA Rules are summarized on this page:
http://www.writinghelp-central.com/mla-format-rules.html
Each of the above pages contains links to actual sample pages of the formats being discussed.
14 Responses to “Academic Writing Style – APA and MLA Set the Standards”
Shaun,
It would also be helpful if you stated the disciplines that would generally require MLA or APA formats for papers. Also please note that MLA eighth edition has added the now 2016 Changes to their eighth edition. Very interesting and another new way to learn about citing sources in MLA format and more new things to memorize. MLA made the changes to standardize citing sources for various mediums. It appears as though once one gets used to the new way it will be easier, especially for students. The website of the Online Writing Lab (OwL) at Purdue University has accurate and very helpful information on the new version of MLA’s in-text citations and the works cited page as well as some very important changes to the writing of the paper.
By Helaine on Sep 2, 2016
Shaun, excuse the error. I stated that MLA had added the new changes to their eighth edition. Actually it is Diana Hacker’s a Writer’s Reference that has added the 2016 MLA changes to the eighth edition. Hacker is another good source for MLA, APA and even Chicago for students to use when having to write a paper in one of those formats.
By Helaine on Sep 2, 2016
Thanks Helaine. All good info. I often refer to the Purdue OWL website. I also have my trusty copy (slightly dated) of Diana Hacker’s style guide right here. Yes, Chicago Style is another major standard used by some organizations and institutions. In general, though, APA and MLA predominate that area as far as I know.
By Shaun on Sep 2, 2016
