Writing Help Top 10 – 2016December 30, 2016 – 11:53 am
During 2016 more than 2.5 unique visitors (i.e. different people) from over 220 countries visited my various writing help websites looking for information and templates to help them with writing projects of every type.
As usual, my year-end post to The Write Place Blog lists for you the Top Ten most popular writing help subjects for the year just ending (2016), divided into two groups: the Top Five Blog Posts and the Top Five Writing Resource Pages.
TOP FIVE BLOG POSTS – 2016
1. Proper Preposition Phrases
http://writinghelptools.com/blog/?p=596
2. Be Very Careful How You Post Online
http://writinghelptools.com/blog/?p=666
3. Words Commonly Confused and/or Misused (1)
http://writinghelptools.com blog/?p=616
4. Writing A Good Resume Is Essential
http://writinghelptools.com/blog/?p=587
5. Words Commonly Confused and/or Misused (2)
http://writinghelptools.com/blog/?p=655
.
TOP FIVE WRITING RESOURCE PAGES – 2016
Interestingly, it’s the same Top 5 as last year, with just a bit of reshuffling in the rankings.
1. Sample Business Letters
http://writinghelp-central.com/sample-letters-business.html
2. Sample Personal Letters
http://writinghelp-central.com/sample-letters-personal.html
3. Introduction Letter Samples
http://writinghelp-central.com/introduction-letter-samples.html
4. Goodbye Letter Sample
http://writinghelp-central.com/goodbye-letter.html
5. Meeting Minutes Sample
http://writinghelp-central.com/meeting-minutes-sample.html
.
Those are the Top 10 articles and/or samples templates viewed by visitors to my two main websites during 2016.
In addition, for direct access to more than 400 free writing help resource articles and templates, please go to my main website at:
http://writinghelp-central.com
BEFORE LEAVING: PLEASE PROVIDE YOUR FEEDBACK IN THE COMMENT BOX BELOW==>>
Tags: writing help, writing style, writing tips
4 Responses to “Writing Help Top 10 – 2016”
Dear Shaun,
I really appreciate you for this post. Thanks a million. Happy new year to you and your family.
By Francis on Dec 30, 2016
Hello Shaun,
You have been such a resourceful person who has contributed to my knowledge empowerment through your writing of articles on different subjects.
Happy new year.
By Henry on Dec 31, 2016
I have taken several of your courses and have never been disappointed.
By G. Keith on Jan 1, 2017
terrific resources for everyday writers.
By Lisa on Jan 3, 2017