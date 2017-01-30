In Business Writing, Make Sure You Keep It Simple…January 30, 2017 – 6:34 pm
Something I notice on a regular basis when I read business letters, memos, reports, and other such documents is the use of unnecessary words to over-describe a situation or condition. These are known as redundant or superfluous words. It’s very easy to get into this bad habit when writing. I often catch myself falling into that trap and trying to over-emphasize a situation.
In fact, using two or three words when one will suffice can weaken your point rather than strengthen it. Often it will look like unnecessary exaggeration. Making your written documents more complicated and cumbersome than necessary will only hurt your case. For effective written communication, I recommend that you make every effort to avoid using unnecessary words and phrases.
The following is a short sample list of some of the more common redundant words and phrases that I often see, alongside shorter and less cumbersome alternatives:
absolutely essential ………………… essential
accounted for ………………………….. caused by
actual experience …………………… experience
attached please find ……………….. attached is
at your earliest convenience …… soon
consequent results …………………… results
despite the fact that ……………….. although
few in number …………………………. few
for the purpose of ………………….. for
free of charge …………………………. free
in advance of …………………………… before
in the process of being …………….. being
in the near future ……………………. soon
is suggestive of ………………………. suggests
make a decision to ………………….. decide
make the acquaintance of ……….. meet
mutual cooperstion ………………….. cooperation
on behalf of ………………………………. for
on the grounds that …………………. since
perform an analysis of ……………… analyze
provided that ……………………………… if
take under advisement …………….. consider
under no circumstances ……………. never
until such time as ………………………. until
within the realm of possibility …… possible
The above is just a sample list of 25 examples that I put together to illustrate my point in this article. The obvious lesson that one can be drawn from these examples is: the simpler the better — don’t use two or three words when one will do the job.
I should mention that the words and phrases shown on the left-hand side above, are not wrong. They are just a more convoluted and cumbersome way of saying something that can be stated more simply; as the alternatives illustrate. Nevertheless, for style reasons, there may be situations where the phrase shown on the left is more appropriate in a particular context. Or, there can be situations where one may choose to alternate between the two approaches, in order to avoid repetition.
To see a longer list of redundant words and phrases, with alternatives, click on the following link:
http://www.writinghelp-central.com/redundant-words.html
Dear Shaun,
Thank you for the messages you send on writing. They are very helpful and enlightening.
Keep up the good work, and may this year be a happy one for you.
Thanks once again.
By Helen on Jan 31, 2017
Thank you so much
By Its very nice on Jan 31, 2017
Dear Shaun,
I really appreciate your post. It will be of immense help to me. Thanks a million.
By Francis on Jan 31, 2017
Thanks Shaun for simplifying English for me. You are right, some of the phrases are used to avoid a word that was used before resulting in a monotonous tone. These words reduce the numbers of words and will be useful when I write abstracts for conferences. i am keeping the list for future reference.
By Busi on Jan 31, 2017
Thanks Shaun for your valuable advice.
It is a common problem. Another once is to avoid the usage of the same word in the business letter. That becomes then repetitive. Personally in this case I use the synonyms.
By Yelena on Jan 31, 2017
Dear Shaun,
I am very pleased to receive your post. It is very helpful to me in use for my emails. I will read many times to learn all and will learn also the longer list.
I really appreciate all your posts and my apologies for my missed comments in the past.
Mahmoud
By Mahmoud on Jan 31, 2017
Dear Shaun,
I do appreciate receiving your posts. As always, they are a big help. Recently I heard about tendency to use plain English in official documents. Have you heard anything about it? I think it’s a good approach since not all people possess formal/official language.
Best,
Rena
By Rena on Jan 31, 2017
Dear Shaun,
Thank you for you continuous guidance and lessons. Before reading your January 2017 post to the write place blog I wrongly used those words and phrases on the left hand side. This will help me write better English.
Sincerely,
Tilahun
By Tilahun on Jan 31, 2017
Thanks for posting and I am guilty of using some of those words. Now I will be more alert . Keep posting.
By Kim on Jan 31, 2017
Hi Shaun,
This is amazing.
Happy New year to you!
SK
By SK on Jan 31, 2017
Happy New Year Shaun,
Thank you for the precise words.It is good to precise and short.
Clarity is very important .
By Asiah on Jan 31, 2017
Hi Shaun,
Thanks for your continuous assistance. I am always looking forward to receiving your email because it is so inspiring. There is always a reminder or a lesson in it for me. You are one in a million who cares about people. I appreciate this so much.
Kind Regards
By Georgie on Jan 31, 2017
This article highlights the importance of not wasting words. Thanks Shaun.
Jim
By James Kershaw on Jan 31, 2017
Hi Shaun
Your posting is always welcome. It is a lot of work to keep up. I know because many years ago I maintained one although in a different context.
A few weeks ago I sent a new book to my epublisher.
It deals with highly provocative matters concerning ISIS jihadi and US policy. The publisher may have some comments although they have published five manuscripts.
By the way, it is hard to make money in a very crowded market.
Best
John
By John on Jan 31, 2017
hi dhaun
your simple words for business it really helps
because sometimes you dont find good words ,so this gives positive understantings
victor
By victor on Jan 31, 2017