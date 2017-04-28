Hello for the final time!

Normally at this time of month I would be sending you a notification about my latest blog post, but not this time!

I won’t be making any more posts to The Write Place blog because I just sold all of my writing-related websites to another writing help expert! Her name is Chandra Clarke at https://www.inklyo.com and she too is a Canadian!

I decided near the end of 2016 that, after 16+ years online as a writing help webmaster and the author of numerous how-to books/ebooks related to writing and online publishing, it was time for me to move on to something else. And, my new endeavour is completely unrelated to writing and publishing! In fact, I have decided to go into the furniture design and fabrication business. Really!

It all started a little over two years ago when I made a coffee table for my daughter out of recycled wood and industrial steel. One day we were shopping in a high-end furniture store for a coffee table for her new condo and we saw a design that she liked a lot. I noticed that it was made of steel and what appeared to be upcycled wood. Before thinking it through, I blurted out “I can make you one of those!” (It just so happened that way back when I was in my teens and twenties, I had done a number of projects involving both woodworking and welding).

Long story short, I designed and built that table for my daughter based on a photo of the one we had seen in the store, and it turned out really well. Everyone who saw it liked it, and I really enjoyed working with the combination of upcycled wood and raw steel.

Since then, I have designed and built almost 20 different prototype designs that I plan to present publicly for the first time this summer. That launch will be in a couple of months via a website and social media campaign, once my trademark gets officially registered. I’m hoping to turn it into a small local business that produces custom-order furniture made using my two favorite materials: industrial steel and recycled pallet wood.

So, as you can see from the above, I’m far from in retirement mode; it was just time for a new direction.

I’m very happy I found someone like Chandra Clarke who has also been working in the writing help niche herself for many years. Although I’m not privy to her detailed plans, I understand that she will be integrating the web businesses that I developed over the years with her own writing related network of websites and related products.

So, I believe that all subscribers like you have something new and improved to look forward to with Chandra. I urge you to stay tuned to see what unique approach she has to offer in the writing help space.

In closing , I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for sticking with me and following my writing help posts and articles over the years. A very special thanks if you purchased one or more of my products! I hope I’ve been able to help you in some small way to improve your English language writing skills.

I wish you and yours the very best going forward!

Yours sincerely,

Shaun Fawcett, M.B.A.