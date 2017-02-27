Introduction Letters Are Important Business Letters

For years now, the most requested letter samples and templates at my two main writing help websites are different types of “introduction letters” or “letters of introduction”. As usual, there is a lot of confusion as to exactly how one defines “introduction letters”; and how best to write them. Many times, people have sent me their draft letters for editing and/or revision, referring to them as introduction letters, when they were actually something else. Typically, these have included such letters as: job application letters, cover letters, recommendation letters, and reference letters; among others. These of course are all legitimate letter types, but they ARE NOT introduction letters.
Below, is a quick review of what “introduction letters” are all about, and how best to approach writing one.
Introduction Letters Defined
In general, an “introduction letter” or “letter of introduction” is quite simply, a letter that is used to introduce one party to a second party. Almost all introduction letters are business-related in some respect.
There are three main types of business introduction letters; business-to business, business-to-customer, and personal introduction letters.
They can almost always be grouped into one of three (3) overall categories:
1.) Business-to-Business Introductions Letters
These types of introduction letters are used to introduce a company, or one of its representatives, and/or its products or services to another company or organization. Examples: introduce new sales representative, new product, new branch manager, etc.
2.) Business-to-Customer Introduction Letters
This type of introduction letter introduces a company or organization and/or one of its products or services to individual clients and/or consumers. Examples: introduce new product/service, new dealership, new location, etc.
3.) Personal Introduction Letters
Personal introduction letters are used to self-introduce the author to the addressee, or the author can write one to introduce someone else who they know. Examples: introduce former colleague, introduce former employee, introduce a friend or neighbor, self-introduction of independent sales rep to new customers, etc.
Of the above, the most commonly written introduction letter is the business-to-business introduction letter for a wide variety of business types and situations.
How To Write An Introduction Letter
Regardless of which one of the above types of introduction letters you may need to write, the approach to writing one is essentially the same. To see an article I wrote some time ago that breaks down the process, click on the following link:
http://www.writinghelp-central.com/write-business-introduction.html
Sample Introduction Letters
Over the years I have written or edited/revised numerous business introduction letters for various clients. To see real-life samples of more than 20 introduction letters click on the following link:
http://www.writinghelp-central.com/business-introduction-samples.html
BEFORE LEAVING: PLEASE PROVIDE YOUR FEEDBACK IN THE COMMENT BOX BELOW==>>
Comments
Maria says
Thank you for giving us the definition of what an introduction letter is. I had no idea what that was and if I would ever need to write one. Turns out I don’t think I would need to write such a letter but its good to know I have the information should I need it in the future. I enjoy your blog thank you for sharing with us.
Thank you
Yog Maya says
Thank you very much for your attitude of tireless giving to the world.
Girma G says
I appreciate your efforts writing on business communication area. Really it is very helpful.
Keep in touch!
Mahin Kala nad says
Thank you for e-mail, your knowledge and efforts are admirable, which is well informative and it is very helpful, I shall remain ever grateful to you…….
Zahia says
I have been reading and listening as well to your messages lessons vocabulary collocations for a long time and am very satisfied with you
II have also sent your lessons to many of my friends who were also satisfied
I like very much the way you re transmitting your lessons and so forth
In fact l like all what you present to us
Congratulations
Dung, Dinh says
Dear Shaun,
Thank you very much for sending me your writing helps & tips. It’s wonderful and helpful. I learn a lot for my business, for personal management. Appreciate very much the samples of introduction letters.
If you have chance to visit our city, I would like to invite you for a drink in a busy “foreign quarter” here.
Warmest greetings from Hochiminh City, Vietnam.
Dung, Dinh
SK says
Hi Shaun,
I like this article on ‘introduction letters’ very much. You have clearly defined the types of introduction letters from the personal level to business to business level and also from business to the customers’ level as well. The samples of letters that you have presented are great in terms of simplicity and to the point. Thanks Shaun for your continued endeavor to transform your expertise on business writing to us worldwide.
All the best,
SK
Sangeeta says
Hello
I feel happy to say that you are doing a great job. It is really helpful for me.
Mfona says
Thanks a million for these clarifications. I do business as an installer (CCTV, Inverters, Solar panels, Structured cabling, Asset-tracking etc.) and I have been faced with times when I had to write introductory letters. This is good information and I would abide by this and revert accordingly.
Thanks again. keep up the good work Shaun!!!
By the way, do you have any email I could reach you?
Vera says
Thanks for your valuable insights. I had to write an introduction letter yesterday and I was amazed that it wasn’t far off from one of your examples.
Robert says
Shaun, I’m back and want to be an active writer. pls guide and teach me.
Thanks,
Robert Kimtai
Shaun says
Welcome back Robert!
To get started, you could check out (i.e. study) the more than 400 pages of writing help content at my main website:
http://writinghelp-central.com
Also, this blog has almost 100 different writing help related articles. Just enter your search word or phrase into the “Search” box in the upper right-hand corner of this page.
Otherwise, practice, practice, practice!
Sharlene says
This article proved to be very informative. I appreciate your effort in providing clarity in respect of introduction letters and the varied types.
Looking forward to reading other interesting, yet informative articles from you.
John Kennedy K.Obeng says
Dear Shaun,
Thank you once again for educating us in your numerous write-ups. In fact, you have really given me something useful and I give you kudos to your doings.
Keep the spirit higher and may the good Lord endow you with more knowledge for subsequent posts.
victor says
Thanks for your good advice. It really helps a lot because it was needed in all respects.