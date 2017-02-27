Introduction Letters Are Important Business Letters

For years now, the most requested letter samples and templates at my two main writing help websites are different types of “introduction letters” or “letters of introduction”. As usual, there is a lot of confusion as to exactly how one defines “introduction letters”; and how best to write them. Many times, people have sent me their draft letters for editing and/or revision, referring to them as introduction letters, when they were actually something else. Typically, these have included such letters as: job application letters, cover letters, recommendation letters, and reference letters; among others. These of course are all legitimate letter types, but they ARE NOT introduction letters.

Below, is a quick review of what “introduction letters” are all about, and how best to approach writing one.

Introduction Letters Defined

In general, an “introduction letter” or “letter of introduction” is quite simply, a letter that is used to introduce one party to a second party. Almost all introduction letters are business-related in some respect.

There are three main types of business introduction letters; business-to business, business-to-customer, and personal introduction letters.

They can almost always be grouped into one of three (3) overall categories:

1.) Business-to-Business Introductions Letters

These types of introduction letters are used to introduce a company, or one of its representatives, and/or its products or services to another company or organization. Examples: introduce new sales representative, new product, new branch manager, etc.

2.) Business-to-Customer Introduction Letters

This type of introduction letter introduces a company or organization and/or one of its products or services to individual clients and/or consumers. Examples: introduce new product/service, new dealership, new location, etc.

3.) Personal Introduction Letters

Personal introduction letters are used to self-introduce the author to the addressee, or the author can write one to introduce someone else who they know. Examples: introduce former colleague, introduce former employee, introduce a friend or neighbor, self-introduction of independent sales rep to new customers, etc.

Of the above, the most commonly written introduction letter is the business-to-business introduction letter for a wide variety of business types and situations.

How To Write An Introduction Letter

Regardless of which one of the above types of introduction letters you may need to write, the approach to writing one is essentially the same. To see an article I wrote some time ago that breaks down the process, click on the following link:

http://www.writinghelp-central.com/write-business-introduction.html

Sample Introduction Letters

Over the years I have written or edited/revised numerous business introduction letters for various clients. To see real-life samples of more than 20 introduction letters click on the following link:

http://www.writinghelp-central.com/business-introduction-samples.html

