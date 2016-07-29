Why You Should Develop Your Practical Writing Skills…

Did you know that the ability to write for practical purposes can be a very important and powerful ability? Really! Becoming proficient at letter writing, for both business and personal purposes, can help you advance in many different aspects of your life.
As evidence of this, the following paragraphs describe a real-life example from my recent past.
I own (and live) in a unit in a multi-unit condominium building. As with most condo buildings, mine is managed by an elected committee of co-owners. About two and one-half years ago, I was asked by members of our condo board if I would be interested in running for election to the committee at the annual general meeting. Having never done that before, I thought I would give it a try, so I agreed to run and I was elected. I ended up staying in that position for two years before I decided to resign and move on to other things; about six months ago.
What does this have to do with writing, you might be asking right about now? Everything actually! Early into my two-year term as a member of the condo management board, I realized that “writing” letters and support documents was one of the most important activities for the efficient day-to-day functioning of our building. These documents include such things as numerous letters and notices to residents, instruction lists and checklists for janitorial staff, as well as letters to contractors and government bodies.
So, after I resigned from the board I compiled a group of the most common types of condo-management letters and notices and turned them into generic examples so that I could post them online. I believe that such “real-life examples” will help a lot of people who are involved in the management and administration of their building; whether it’s a condo building, a co-operative, or a rental building.
Even if you aren’t directly involved in such activities, I suggest you take a look at some of the examples I have posted so that you can get a clear idea as to how important practical writing skills can be, and why you should continue to develop yours.
Remember, this is just one example of how strong practical writing skills can be important in your day-to-day life.
Here’s the link to my condo management letters article and samples:
http://www.writinghelp-central.com/condo-letter-samples.html
Comments
COLIN KOH says
So thoughtful and kind of you to share your experiences 🙂
sultana says
Thanks a lot for the information you provide regularly. Your guidance is really comprehensible and sensible. Thanks once again.
Grace says
Thank you so much for all these great practical templates and guidance, which are very helpful and useful.
Naima says
Dear Shaun,
As usual your articles are very important & I have learnt a lot from them.
Naima
Noemi Ross says
Hi Shaun,
Thank you for such great templates. I have been working as an Administrative Professional for over 20 years and have always wanted to submit quality work. Your templates are by far very professionally addressed and easy to read. I am happy to have come across them and plan to glean from them.
Take care,
Noemi Ross
Gerry Ehieze says
Wonderful job you do always and I am thankful.
Said Mustafa says
Dear Shaun
Many thanks for your great writing skills which makes our practices more strong and helps improve our knowledge. Very fruitful blogs.
Regards,
syed
Steve mcKinney says
Hi Shaun,
I think that you are preaching to the choir in this latest blog post “Why You Should Develop Your Practical Writing Skills.” This is so important in my field of placing executives to work for multi-national companies, and helpful to me as a Certified Master Coach in South Korea. I slept thru English classes in high school and only got serious about English and writing in my university studies. Now, in my role what I say and how I say it can make the difference in winning or losing lucrative contracts. The communications between my clients, candidates, and the leaders that I coach are extremely sensitive and important to all the stake holders. One great expression can make all the difference in the world. So, your tips and advice are extremely helpful to me and I sincerely appreciate you sharing them with me and your mailing list.
Sincerely,
Steve McKinney
James Kershaw says
I haven’t written a letter for so long. The other day to my chagrin I got stumped trying to remember what came first after the date at the top of the letter. Was it the sender’s name and address or the recipient’s? It’s nice to be able to find some examples to get it straight.
Thuy says
Dear Shaun,
Great to hear you again!
Thank you for your writing. It’s very useful for me in business and management.
Hope to receive more!
Lydiah says
Hi Shaun,
I keep thinking you read my mind.
Whenever I feel I need someone to push me up i think of our work.
It is great great great!!!!
Good work.
Mahin Kala nad says
Dear Shaun,
Thank you for your tips and your writing style is impressed me much and informative too, hence it’s very useful for me in business and management as well.
Hope to receive more!
zinaida says
Dear Shaun,
I’m writing for the first time, not only because I awfully need these letters just now (to be used as a guide-line for such correspondence in Russian) having time and determination to make produce some changes in our building maintenance. So, You see, I’d like learning first acts and second vocabulary – two goals to be achieved! I am delighted with all your letters which present your topics, for news as well as for your manner to write, making us feel your soul and a great desire to help people.
Thank you very much and best regards,
Zinaida
Mariam Hussain says
Dear Shaun,
Thanks for your continued writing blog. Believe me, every time your posts increase our knowledge.
Appreciate all your support.
Regards Mariam
Mohammad says
Hi Shaun,
I just want to thank you for sharing such useful letters, I always have trouble writing formal English and reading them would be a great help to me and I am learning a lot from them.Thank you.